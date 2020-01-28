Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,984,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.73.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,415.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,135.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI stock opened at $293.13 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $185.08 and a twelve month high of $299.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.45 and a 200 day moving average of $260.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

