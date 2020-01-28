Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 233,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.