Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 15,527 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,527 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWY. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,355.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,881,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,061 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,337,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,061,000 after purchasing an additional 805,662 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth $21,601,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2,733.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 301,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 291,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 290.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 132,294 shares during the last quarter.

EWY stock opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

