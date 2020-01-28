Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 21,338 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,338 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 269.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64.

