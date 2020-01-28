Atlas Copco (ALFVY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALFVY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Atlas Copco

The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

