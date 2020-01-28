Atlas Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $168,900.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $9.95 million and $168,900.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.14 or 0.03326037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00195786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00123151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.