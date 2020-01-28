Atmos Energy (ATO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Atmos Energy to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Atmos Energy has set its FY20 guidance at $4.58-4.73 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

NYSE:ATO opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.17. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $93.86 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

In other news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.27.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.