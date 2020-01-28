ATN (ATN) Price Hits $0.0090 on Exchanges

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 76.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. ATN has a total market capitalization of $756,695.00 and $9.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATN has traded 64.5% lower against the US dollar. One ATN token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, RightBTC, BigONE and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.48 or 0.03161701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00194860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00122436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, BigONE, Allcoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

