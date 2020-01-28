Atonomi (ATMI) Achieves Market Cap of $91,583.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 28.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Atonomi has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, LATOKEN and IDEX. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $91,583.00 and $371.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $510.38 or 0.05624370 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00127752 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017380 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032886 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

Atonomi is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

