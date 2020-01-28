AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BTIG Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

AtriCure stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.11. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $351,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $777,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,219 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,763. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in AtriCure by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in AtriCure by 15.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

