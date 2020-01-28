AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4,196.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,115 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 2.7% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 701,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,412,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 141,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $279.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

