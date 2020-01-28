AudioCoin (ADC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29.00

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. AudioCoin has a market cap of $183,611.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded down 7% against the dollar. One AudioCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AudioCoin

AudioCoin (CRYPTO:ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine. AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu.

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

AudioCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

