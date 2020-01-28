AudioCoin Price Down 53.1% This Week (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. AudioCoin has a total market cap of $178,197.00 and $35.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AudioCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. During the last week, AudioCoin has traded down 53.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00049997 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00070592 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,116.94 or 1.00835584 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00039827 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000325 BTC.

AudioCoin Profile

AudioCoin (ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine. AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu.

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

