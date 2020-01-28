Augur Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Augur has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for about $14.61 or 0.00155602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Upbit, Gate.io and Mercatox. Augur has a total market cap of $160.73 million and $27.49 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.72 or 0.03169665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Kraken, Upbit, Mercatox, BX Thailand, Bitbns, IDEX, DragonEX, Koinex, ChaoEX, CoinTiger, Livecoin, GOPAX, Binance, Ethfinex, ABCC, Liqui, Gatecoin, Crex24, Poloniex, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bithumb, AirSwap, BitBay, Cobinhood, Bitsane, Cryptopia and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

