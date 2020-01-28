Auroracoin Price Hits $0.0205 on Major Exchanges (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $371,216.00 and $35.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges including ISX, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00048991 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00069559 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,413.02 or 1.00736599 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046312 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ISX, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

