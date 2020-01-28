Auroracoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $361,919.00 and $34.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, ISX, YoBit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00049997 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00070592 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,116.94 or 1.00835584 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00039827 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, ISX, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

