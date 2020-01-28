Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 600,895 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $97,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,394 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after acquiring an additional 55,360 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $195.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.91, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.53 and a 200 day moving average of $163.08. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $200.90.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

