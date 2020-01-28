Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.53 on Tuesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$10.13 and a 1 year high of C$12.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.33 million and a PE ratio of 70.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.67.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

