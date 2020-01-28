Autonio Hits Market Cap of $175,941.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Autonio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $175,941.00 and $26.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.72 or 0.03169665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.