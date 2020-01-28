AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,108.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,144. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $803.28 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,182.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,141.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.40.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

