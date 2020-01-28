Avast (LON:AVST) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Equities researchers at Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.77% from the stock’s previous close.

AVST has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avast to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Avast from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.04) target price (up from GBX 425 ($5.59)) on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Avast from GBX 453 ($5.96) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Avast from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 505.43 ($6.65).

LON:AVST traded down GBX 30.90 ($0.41) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 498.60 ($6.56). 3,993,360 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 481.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 407. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92. Avast has a 1-year low of GBX 274.65 ($3.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 529 ($6.96).

In other news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of Avast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total transaction of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97). Also, insider Warren Finegold sold 284,258 shares of Avast stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.84), for a total value of £1,262,105.52 ($1,660,228.26).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

