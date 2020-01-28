Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:AXI)

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Ltd (LON:AXI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:AXI traded down GBX 8.51 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 94 ($1.24). Axiom European Financial Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94.70 ($1.25). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.14.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axiom European Financial Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.