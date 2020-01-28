AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. ValuEngine lowered AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. 1,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,637. The company has a market capitalization of $483.10 million, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.32. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 8.20.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.82% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AxoGen by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,947,000 after buying an additional 208,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 93,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 88,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 156,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 640,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

