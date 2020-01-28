Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Short Interest Update

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AZRE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. 14,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.36 million, a PE ratio of -137.54 and a beta of 1.29. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.60 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upgraded Azure Power Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 20.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,791,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after acquiring an additional 249,663 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 64.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 72,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

