B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 9,309 Shares

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 9,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $94,858.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 15,413 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $157,829.12.

On Friday, January 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 94,151 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $954,691.14.

On Tuesday, January 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 183,927 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $1,872,376.86.

On Wednesday, October 30th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $68,850.00.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 31,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,825. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. B. Riley Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $711.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.85.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,371,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RILY. BidaskClub cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

