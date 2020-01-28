B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

OTCMKTS:QMCO opened at $8.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. Quantum has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quantum will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Br Dialectic Capital Managemen sold 969,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $5,576,925.00. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

