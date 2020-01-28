BaaSid (BAAS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $59,042.00

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $59,042.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.00 or 0.03150139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00195714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00123790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BaaSid was first traded on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,892,525,852 tokens. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info.

BaaSid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

