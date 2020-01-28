BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.50

News articles about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BAE Systems to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.81) target price (down from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 673.30 ($8.86).

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 635 ($8.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 648.80 ($8.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 594.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 563.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.34.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

