BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

BAE Systems (LON:BA) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 760 ($10.00) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 550 ($7.23). Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut BAE Systems to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 673.30 ($8.86).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 631 ($8.30) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 592.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 562.75. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 648.80 ($8.53). The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion and a PE ratio of 15.24.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.