Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded to Buy at Credit Suisse Group

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

BSBR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE BSBR opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. Banco Santander Brasil has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,596,000 after acquiring an additional 45,425 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

