Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) Short Interest Update

Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorp 34 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

BCTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. 126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a P/E ratio of 155.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. Bancorp 34 has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter. Bancorp 34 had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 1.27%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bancorp 34 stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.32% of Bancorp 34 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

