Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.9% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Bank of America by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 40,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 65,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

BAC traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $33.31. 24,185,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,857,672. The stock has a market cap of $299.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.