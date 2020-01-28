Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Declares $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Bank of Hawaii has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

NYSE BOH traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.30. 2,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,142. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $74.78 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.29.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BOH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

