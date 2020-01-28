Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Short Interest Up 17.2% in January

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 297,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 100,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 32.5% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 163,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 775.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,936 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 129,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,934. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

