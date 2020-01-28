BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

BKU has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

NYSE BKU opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3,160.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,093.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,931,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.