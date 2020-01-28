BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Short Interest Down 16.2% in January

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:BKU remained flat at $$33.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 919,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,183. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. BankUnited has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $37.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,093.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in BankUnited by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BankUnited by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 9.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

