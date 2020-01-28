Banyan Network Market Cap Reaches $177,765.00 (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Banyan Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, CoinEx, Ethfinex and IDEX. Banyan Network has a market cap of $177,765.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011138 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000878 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Banyan Network

Banyan Network uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network.

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

