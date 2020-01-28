Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Update

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 107,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $27.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

