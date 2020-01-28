Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €150.00 Price Target

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DB1. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.40 ($151.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €139.65 ($162.38) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €142.30 ($165.46).

Shares of ETR:DB1 traded up €1.20 ($1.40) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €148.80 ($173.02). 258,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €142.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €136.87. Deutsche Boerse has a 1 year low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a 1 year high of €146.50 ($170.35).

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

