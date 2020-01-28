Barclays Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €59.00 Price Target

Total (EPA:FP) received a €59.00 ($68.60) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FP. HSBC set a €53.30 ($61.98) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €57.61 ($66.99).

Shares of EPA:FP traded up €0.22 ($0.26) on Tuesday, reaching €46.33 ($53.87). The company had a trading volume of 2,867,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($57.36). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.47.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

