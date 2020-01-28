Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Raised to $257.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $242.00 to $257.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 291.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sidoti raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

B traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $55.36. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $42.39 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.42 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 23,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,183.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 21,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,240,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,184 shares of company stock worth $6,418,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Barnes Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Barnes Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Barnes Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

