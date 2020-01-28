Basic Attention Token Hits Market Cap of $315.10 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002358 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Livecoin, Bittrex and HitBTC. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $315.10 million and approximately $68.94 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.72 or 0.03169665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,423,167,363 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, ABCC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, Liqui, Vebitcoin, BitBay, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Huobi, Koinex, Upbit, CPDAX, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Mercatox, WazirX, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Zebpay, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, IDEX, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDCM, Binance, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

