Bata (BTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $312.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 45.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Bata has a total market capitalization of $48,025.00 and $312.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bata Coin Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

