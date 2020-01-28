Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €68.00 by UBS Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €68.00 ($79.07) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.36% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €75.15 ($87.38).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

ETR:BMW traded down €0.61 ($0.71) on Tuesday, hitting €67.09 ($78.01). 1,249,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 52 week high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €73.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €68.28.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.