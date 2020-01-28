Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €76.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BMW. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €75.15 ($87.38).

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock traded down €0.61 ($0.71) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €67.09 ($78.01). 1,249,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €73.13 and its 200-day moving average is €68.28. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 12 month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

