Beacon (BECN) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0765 or 0.00000821 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $87,475.00 and approximately $683.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013020 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00096306 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00034293 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000225 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,277,848 coins and its circulating supply is 1,143,540 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

