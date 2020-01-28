Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 30.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,332.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

