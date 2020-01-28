Beam Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Beam has a total market cap of $33.78 million and $27.06 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beam has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00006722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.03151374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028449 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00121394 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 53,943,520 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

