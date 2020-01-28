Beaxy Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,383.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $2,383.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.41 or 0.05661813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025981 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00127558 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016126 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033065 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,566,241 tokens.

The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy's official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

