Bee Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (BEE)

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Bee Token has a market cap of $61,421.00 and $14.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bee Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. In the last week, Bee Token has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.03151374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028449 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00121394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bee Token

Bee Token’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,629,159 tokens. Bee Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thebeetoken. The official website for Bee Token is www.beetoken.com. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bee Token Token Trading

Bee Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bee Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bee Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

